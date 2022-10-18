Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is presently on cloud nine as she will be welcoming her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor later this year. The Kapoor family is also excited and ready to welcome the baby. In fresh developments, it is being said that the couple has also finalised the hospital where Alia Bhatt is to deliver her child. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt’s name has been already enrolled at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai and she will be getting admitted over there, a few days before her due date.

Being in her final trimester, Alia is expected to deliver by November end or early December. Well, this is not it. The hospital which is said to be selected for Alia’s delivery also has a connection with the late Rishi Kapoor. It is the same place where he was undergoing treatment and took his last breath. Well, nothing would have been more appropriate for the baby’s arrival. Isn’t it?

Ranbir-Alia’s journey from marriage to becoming parents

Earlier this year in April, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by a surprise by getting married at their Mumbai residence, Vastu in Bandra. The marriage which was attended by close friends and relatives was an intimate affair.

Three months after that, in June 2022, Alia took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy, thus leaving her fans excited. Many took to the comment section and congratulated the couple for stepping into the new phase of their life and embracing parenthood. That being said, since then the couple had been making several preparations for welcoming the baby. Alia was also keeping her health matters on priority to ensure the safety of the child.

The actress also recently celebrated her baby shower with family members and friends. It is also being said that she will go on long maternity leave following her delivery as she wants to focus entirely on the baby.

