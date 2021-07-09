Alia Bhatt signs with WME, Hollywood talent agency managing Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot, Emma Stone

As per reports, Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her film production house, is looking for work opportunities in the US.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has signed with WME talent agency which represents prominent people from the entertainment world including Oprah, Emma Stone and Gal Gadot. Deadline reports that the actor has signed with the agency in all areas as she wants to explore work opportunities in the US.

The star is planning to go international after she has had almost a decade long successful career in Bollywood. Alia has many hits to her name including her debut film Student of the Year. She starred in Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan in a supporting role.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was India’s entry to the Academy Awards in 2019 also featured Alia in a pivotal role with Ranveer Singh.

Alia has recently launched her film production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. The 28-year-old actor has started working on her first film as a producer titled Darlings. The dark comedy also stars celebrated actor Shefali Shah in a pivotal role. It is being co-produced with SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

The star is popular on social media platforms and currently has a following of 53 million on Instagram. Prominent brands endorsed by Alia include Phillips, Tresemmé and Lays. The Highway actor is also an environmentalist, reports Deadline.

Alia is also a businesswoman as she has investments in Nykaa, the app for beauty products and StyleCracker which is a fashion styling platform. She also launched a children’s clothing brand called Ed-a-mamma. The clothes are naturally sourced and are sustainable. The brand Ed-a-mamma creates products for children aged 2-14 years, reports Mint.

On the movie front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in RRR directed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli. The multi-starrer project also stars Ajay Devgn, NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan.

Recently, Karan Johar has also announced his next film with Alia and Ranveer Singh. The film titled Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be directed by Johar who last directed a segment in the anthology Ghost Stories.