Alia Bhatt says having baby at her career’s peak was best decision of her life

Currently enjoying motherhood, Alia Bhatt truly left the world surprised when she announced the news of her pregnancy last year. While her fans were happy to know the same, many questioned her decision to have a child at the peak of her career. The actress has finally broken the silence on her pregnancy and marriage, as she reflected upon 2022. For the unversed, Alia tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor in April. She took to her official Instagram account to break the news about welcoming a baby girl on 6 November, whom they named Raha. Now, talking about her decision, Alia, in her recent interaction with The Times Of India, has said that she lets her heart decide things about work and private life. Claiming that she never regretted the decision of having her daughter Raha during the peak of her career in the film industry, Alia said that she has never been happier in her life.

Alia began her conversation by explaining that there is nothing right and wrong in life, as what works for one person might not be helpful to another. Alia added that a person cannot plan life, it is life that plans itself and one just needs to follow the path. The TOI quoted Alia as saying, “I have always been someone who listens to my heart. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide.” While agreeing that she married and gave birth at the peak of her career, Alia questioned how marriage and motherhood will change things and added that if in case it does, she doesn’t care as having a baby is the best decision of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia said, “Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled.” The Brahmastra star continued by saying that while each moment is meaningful as a mother, she believes herself as an actor and claims that if a person is a good actor and works hard then work will come to the person. The actress said, “And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time.”

Alia added that she never stresses much about her career. She continued that while she values her work a lot, she values her life beyond it. She therefore wants to strike a balance between the two.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra, wherein she shared the screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will pair her opposite Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.