Alia Bhatt starrer biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi has been garnering positive responses from audience as well as critics. Within three days of its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest directorial had an impressive Sunday at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film that released in theatres on Friday (25 February), collected Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. On the second day (26 February), it witnessed a rise in audience footfalls and earned Rs 13.32 crore. And, on Sunday (27 February) alone, the film gathered Rs 15.30 crore which took its total opening weekend collection to Rs 39.20 crore.

“#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1… Day 3 sees big gains [most places]… #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia [parts] key contributors… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 39.12 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

In another tweet, Adarsh claimed that the film’s business could further profit from the Maha Shivratri holiday which begins from Monday (28 February). He further expected that the business could hit around Rs 50 crore tomorrow (1 March).

#GangubaiKathiawadi needs to show healthy trending on Day 4 [Mon]… #MahaShivratri [Day 5; Tue] is expected to boost biz, should hit ₹ 50 cr on Tue itself… Wed + Thu remains extremely crucial, will decide if it can touch/cross ₹ 60 cr mark in *Week 1*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2022



As per the overseas opening collection report, Gangubai Kathiawadi also saw a whooping rise in countries including Australia, North America, Germany, United Kingdom among others.

Earlier this month, Bhansali and Bhatt took the movie to the Berlin International Film Festival for its worldwide premiere release. Giving an update on the same, director Bhansali proudly asserted that the film received a standing ovation at the prestigious festival.

Based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai Kathiawadi features Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Raaz Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles apart from Alia Bhatt.

The movie revolves around a young woman who was forced into sex trade at Kamathipura red-light district of Mumbai. With her determination and will power, she eventually becomes a prominent figure in that area after she decides to build herself a name.