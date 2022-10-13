Alia Bhatt responds to Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor’s caring gesture as they step out for dinner

Riding high on the success of their latest magnum opus Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans were surely in for a treat on Wednesday night, as the couple stepped out for dinner with veteran star and soon grandmother-to-be Neetu Kapoor. Needless to say, the internet is swamped with glimpses of power couples from their outing. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the Kapoor family together exiting a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra. Twinning in all black, Alia and Ranbir looked stunning together. However, what caught all the attention was Neetu Kapoor’s concern for Alia, as she walked ahead of the two. In one of the caring gestures, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress in the video can be heard asking Ranbir to hold Alia as she reaches near to the stairs. And Ranbir’s gesture will leave you smiling ear to ear.

While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Neetu Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt papped as the family goes out for midweek dinner plans.” The video opens by showing all three of them coming out of the restaurant when Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir were walking side by side and Alia was walking ahead of them. Neetu Kapoor can be seen holding Ranbir’s hand, while Alia was talking to them. As the mom-to-be reached closer to the stairs, her mother-in-law first said “Sambhalo (be careful),” to Alia. Then the next moment she asks Ranbir “Usse pakdo (Hold her)”, when the actor being the sweetest hubby that he is, held Alia’s hand. After this, a smiling Alia can be seen turning back and telling them “I’m fine.” She also spoke to Neetu. Alia and Ranbir complemented each other by sporting all-black.

Ranbir donned a black baggy silk shirt atop matching trousers and a beanie. Once again Alia set a maternal fashion goal by donning a baggy black top atop a matching mini skirt. The actress completed her look by tying her hair in a high ponytail and sporting a black block sandal. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor looked chic in her contrasting all-white co-ord set atop black heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor made a comeback on the big screen with Raj Mehta’s star-studded Jugjugg Jeeyo. While Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of stone, Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres next year in March. Also, Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his pipeline, while Alia has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

