The pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take place on April 14 and 15. The ceremonies will be attended by couple's family members and close friends.

The wedding news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been dominating the internet for quite some time now. While the duo has not shared any update on the big day, we came across several reports stating that the couple will exchange wedding vows in the next few days. Fans of #Ralia have been glued to their mobile and laptop screens to catch the latest update on the wedding of this celeb couple. While the admirers are waiting to see Ranbir and Alia as beautiful groom and bride, the latest report about their pre-wedding festivities has just surfaced on the internet.

While India Today had earlier reported that the wedding of the duo will take place at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu apartment in Bandra, the portal has now shared the details of the pre-wedding ceremonies. As per the report, the mehendi ceremony is expected to take place on April 13 followed by the sangeet ceremony on the next day (April 14). The first half of the day is blocked for the Haldi ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities will take place at RK House in Chembur and the venue has already been decked up for the ceremonies. The security has been beefed up around the premise and no one is allowed to enter the venue without proper permission.

Talking about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the couple has booked a banquet hall in the premises of Vastu, Bandra, where both of them have flats. It is said that the wedding will take place on April 15 and will be attended by family members and close friends of the couple. The guestlist of the reception includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others.

