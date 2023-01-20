Alia Bhatt opens up on post-pregnancy health: 'I have allowed myself to be on the 'chubbier' side'

It has been around two months since actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood and welcomed their little princess, Raha Kapoor in November 2022. While the actress is still in her postpartum phase, it seems like the new mommy is back to her fitness regime and soon wants to get back in shape. Alia is often spotted outside the gym as she continues indulging herself in yoga sessions. Speaking of which, the actress has been also talking about post-pregnancy weight and body positivity a lot lately while voicing her views on why women need to appreciate their bodies without being under any pressure.

Recently, Alia also opened up on the same further adding that she doesn’t want to ‘torture or be hard’ on herself due to the pressure of going back to being fit.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Alia noted that she can completely ‘relate’ with the thoughts of women as they often want to lose weight following their delivery. Adding that women should appreciate their own bodies, she said, “I am a big foodie but since I work in the visual medium, I cannot afford to let things go just like that and need to look healthy. I have allowed myself to be on the ‘chubbier’ side now and again as it is natural for our bodies to go through this journey. Instead of beating myself back to form, I want to celebrate it and won’t torture myself.”

After getting married in April 2022, the star couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor later in November.

On the work front

Last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and other prominent actors, Alia Bhatt also featured in many other projects including Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also had a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Next, she is gearing up for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite her Gully Boy co-actor Ranveer Singh. The film is likely to hit theatres by this year.

