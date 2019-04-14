Alia Bhatt on her Kalank character, being paired with Salman Khan in Inshallah and working in Hollywood

In just seven years, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most compelling performers from the current generation of Bollywood stars, and the actor says if she gets a good opportunity, she would like venture into Hollywood.

The 26-year-old actor, who will soon make her debut in Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR, said entering any new industry would be a tough task.

"I do hope to go there (Hollywood) someday and soon. That is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. I will have to do it with some more time on my hand," Alia told Press Trust of India.

The actor is currently busy promoting her next film, Kalank. She is also working on Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor and will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. While Salman and Alia's pairing has been criticised for their palpable age gap, Alia told Mid-Day that there is a reason behind the casting and that people are "too quick to judge."

Alia, who had a great 2018 with Raazi earning big at the box office and receiving critical acclaim, said she picks roles which challenge her as an artiste.

"All the characters that I have lined up are difficult and challenging. I am aiming at nailing them. That is my vision... My choices are instinctive. It comes from my gut. When I listen to a narration and if I like it, I do it."

Talking about her character in Kalank, Alia said in the interview that Roop is a millennial living in the 1940s. "Her thought process may be evolved, but she is always graceful in her demeanour," she said, adding that Roop was deliberately kept imperfect because she finds it challenging to bring characters' vulnerabilities to the fore.

She added that she never imagined becoming a bankable star but always wanted to be known as a versatile actor. Despite back to back commercial successes with Raazi and Gully Boy, she is never deterred from taking up multi-starrers. She said that vying for more screen time is a "trapping" and an actor should not submit themselves to it.

"I had never thought I would be (bankable actor) but I did hope for it. I have always hoped and dreamt big," she added.

