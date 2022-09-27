Alia Bhatt makes it to TIME100 Impact Awards list for having 'a very big year'

Indeed, Alia Bhatt is having a glorious year, and honestly all for the good reason. Currently flying high on the success of her latest release Brahmastra and gearing up to soon embrace motherhood, Alia has now made it to the TIME100 Impact Awards list. Keeping her back-to-back successes at the box office in mind, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Beginning the year with the power-packed performance of a brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi, then making it to SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR, to acing her maiden production venture with Netflix’s Darlings, Alia finally lit up the box office with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is claimed to be the film that revived the Bollywood. However, this is after the actress was felicitated with the Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, Alia shared the screenshot of her interview with TIME, which addressed her as “Alia Bhatt acts like a modern woman-Flaws and All”. In her conversation with the digital magazine, Alia revealed that while she had some of her biggest releases this year, the actress has found herself “behaving very, very differently with each release” and this has “surprised” her. Continuing further, Alia claimed that she still struggles with being wrong, selfish, and flawed. The TIME quoted Alia as saying, “We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken, and we have to be well-dressed.”

The actress added further that if a person brings out whatever they are going through or are afraid of then another person sitting in the audience will feel that they aren’t alone in this. She said, “We have to be so many things. Just bringing everything: the vulnerability, the jealousy, the lows, the highs, the real things that we are afraid of even thinking. If you bring that to the forefront on the big screen, then the person watching you from the audience will feel like, ‘OK, I’m not the only one.'”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen opposite her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, which has crossed the milestone of Rs. 250 crores. Next, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. In addition, the actress will be very soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

