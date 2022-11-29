Alia Bhatt looks simple and stylish as she graces sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday bash post daughter Raha's birth

Living one of the most blissful years of their careers, new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have all the right reasons to feel like being at the top of the world. After tying the knot in April this year, the Brahmastra actors welcomed their angelic daughter, on 6 November, and a few days back the “blessed and obsessed parents” revealed that they have named their baby girl Raha, which was chosen by her dadi and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Now, there is no denying the fact that since Raha’s birth, we all desired to get a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia’s firstborn child. While none have succeeded in the same, except the Kapoor and the Bhatt family, Raha’s superstar mommy was finally out and about after being away from the media glaze for a long time.

It happened last night for her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, which turned out to be a special occasion when the new mommy in the tinsel town stepped out of the house for the first time after Raha’s birth. Needless to say, the actress instantly grabbed the headlines and several pictures and videos of Alia started making rounds on the internet. Taking the much-needed break from her mommy duties, Alia, on Monday, was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan to attend Shaheen’s intimate birthday bash.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his official Instagram account to drop a video from a new mom’s night out. Being the sweetest that she is, Alia stayed back a few minutes to pose for the camera, at the request of the shutterbugs. The video shows the actress posing with her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan.

The video also shows that the paparazzi congratulated the star on the birth of her baby girl, and the actress responded to them with a big smile on her face and a sweet “Thank You.” Next, Paparazzi can be heard praising Raha’s beautiful name saying that it’s a good name, to which Alia replied that it’s a very good name. One of the camera persons said, “Naam achcha hai. (Name is nice.)” To this, Alia responded by saying, “Bahut achcha hai. (It is very nice.)”

Earlier, Alia took to her Instagram timeline to wish her sister her special day. While sharing a couple of pictures from her wedding day and haldi ceremony, Alia wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the BEST person ever.. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute – mushy – sweet-sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye, calling you in one hour.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra. Very soon she will be seen sharing the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia will also be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone.

