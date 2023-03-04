Ahead of the mega Oscars event, SS Rajamouli’s RRR seems in no mood to slow down yet as it continues to roar on the international stage. Registering yet another big win on a global platform, RRR actors Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR have been awarded the ‘Spotlight Award’ at Hollywood Critics Association 2023. This came right after the film already won four awards at the event held last week. While both Alia and NTR couldn’t travel to the US to receive the awards, the association in a tweet notified that their awards will be sent out by next week. Meanwhile, the magnum opus’s director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan did attend the event.

While sharing pictures of the trophies, HCA wrote, “Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association.”

Check:

Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr pic.twitter.com/fvc7stfXqD — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) March 3, 2023

As soon as HCA announced the awards for both actors and also the film, fans went all crazy taking to social media handles to congratulate the entire team.

See reactions:

She won so much love for her cameo,was short but the screams and cheering when Alia appear on screen and the way people dress like her and call her "Princess Sita",she won with a few minutes recognition,know people can't understand(haters) but she is international guys.#AliaBhatt https://t.co/94FCiCTvMK — Chens 🇲🇽 |HarpBhatt duo reign|🌸 (@happyvibes_azu) March 3, 2023

👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️🌊🔥 — Tanya Sachdeva (@TanyaSachdeva03) February 25, 2023

Proudest moment For All Indians ..Jai Hind !! — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) February 25, 2023

THE UNPRECEDENTED AURA #RamCharan 🦁🔥🤩 Even the people at HCA awards, LA, USA experienced it☺️❤️ Woahhhh…Look at her Reaction 🤯🤩🤩#ManOfMassesRamCharan @AlwaysRamCharan 👑 pic.twitter.com/Wh6Oe9YU3l — VENU SIGINAM (@SIGINAM_VENU) February 28, 2023

Speaking about the other awards received by the Telugu blockbuster, it won Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song, and Best Stunts. Both SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan were present in Los Angeles to pick up the trophies. The proud director after receiving the award thanked the entire team and their fans. On the other hand, Ram Charan who also presented a few awards at the event also expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone for all the love and response to RRR.

RRR at Oscars 2023

Apart from winning several international awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has also bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for its hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The song has already won the Golden Globe Award followed by the Critics Choice Award.

The 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2023 is all set to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023 at 8 PM ET in Los Angeles. It will be available to live stream in India on Monday, 13 March 2023 around 6:30 AM – 7:00 AM.

