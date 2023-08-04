'Alia Bhatt got married twice in four days': Karan Johar at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' press conference

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles. Now, at a press event in Mumbai, director Karan Johar and team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have shared funny incidents from the shooting days. KJo has revealed a funny event during a recently held press conference in Mumbai. The event marked the release of the movie’s latest track, Kudmayi, which is based on Rocky and Rani’s grand wedding.

KJo revealed that the song was shot in April 2022, only a few days after Alia tied the knot with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. This prompted the lead actress, Alia Bhatt to narrate a similar tale concerning one of the most memorable events of her life, that of her marriage. Shedding light on her ‘real and reel life marriage’ the 30-year-old actress said that both her marriages took place in the same week, just 4 days apart. Listening to all the intriguing revelations and Behind the Scenes (BTS) gossip, after everything has been said and done, the fans vowed with just one phrase, please! Keep them coming.

Check out some of the responses to the post:

One user said, “I love your preference. Both are nice.”

“Alia is like wine,” said another. Further adding, “getting better with age.”

In the clip, Alia shares both experiences. She said that while my home wedding was simple and my lehenga was’ light and easy.’ In ‘Kudmayi’, on the other hand, the lehenga was very heavy.

Alia Bhatt also shared the song’s release on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

During the press conference, KJo shared that just 4 days after Alia married Ranbir, we shot our sequence with Ranveer and Alia. So, in a way, Alia married twice in a week, once in real life and then in reel life. He further added that Alia’s mehendi is the same one she wore at her wedding. The artists just darkened it. Speaking about the song’s release, he said that ‘Kudmayi’ was shot in Jaisalmer and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant captured it beautifully.

Another popular Bollywood photojournalist Varinder Chawla shared snippets from the conference on his Instagram account.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Released in theatres on 28 July, an Indian Express report states that the film made Rs 73 crore in the first week of its release and it is slated to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend.