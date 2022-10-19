Alia Bhatt completes a decade in film industry, promises “to be better, dream deeper'

While we have already said enough that 2022 is proving to be glorious for Alia Bhatt in all its literal sense, the actress seems to have given all yet another reason to repeat it again. This is because after giving back-to-back mega hits, debuting on an OTT platform, bagging a TIME100 Impact award and embarking on the journey of eternity with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia today has completed a decade in the film industry. In the last 10 years, apart from cementing her place in the industry, the actress has been proving her capabilities with every role that she takes up. Therefore on this special occasion, the actress seemed to be feeling sun-kissed, as she dropped a picture of herself, with a promise of being better and dreaming deeper in the coming future.

Taking to the caption of her beautiful post, Alia revealed that she is “grateful” and showered her love upon her fans and followers for supporting her. While sharing the picture Alia wrote in the caption, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful.. Every single day!!!.. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! thank you for the magic…love love and only love.” Alia looked alluring in her latest close-frame selfie. Sporting a white tank top, the Brahmastra actress looks beautiful with her hair open. Standing amidst the lush greenery, Alia can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera. Right from debuting as a student in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi or being part of magical Astraverse in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia’s growth has been witnessed by cinephiles across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Needless to say, the comments section of Alia’s post is swamped with legions of fans lauding the actress for her contribution to the industry. Moreover, several celebrities acknowledged Alia’s memorable post for the remarkable occasion. The official page of KJo’s Dharma Production commented, “Gulaabi aankhein jo teri dekhi, deewane saare dil 10 saal pehle ho gaye the! Congratulations to our shining student.” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “The Best there is,” and ended with a handful of red heart-eye emoticons. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Janhvi Kapoor, actor Varun Dhawan, and Shweta Bachchan dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Apart from this, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

