In a video that went viral recently, Alia Bhatt said how Ranbir Kapoor once asked her to wipe her lipstick off as he didn’t like it. Users called the actor dominating and even toxic and it quickly escalated into social media outrage. This revelation was made by Bhatt while she was interacting with Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

To assuage the tempers, Bhatt held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and called her husband her ‘happy place’ when one fan asked about him. But was it enough to calm the storm?

Alia on Gal Gaddot

Talking about Gal Gadot, Alia, who worked with her in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, shared, “For me, this was a super huge opportunity, my first Hollywood film. And having seen Gal’s exceptional work, I knew this project was something special,” shared Alia. “The idea of being part of a spy thriller with a female lead, a woman like Gal, was incredibly exciting. And I was even more thrilled when I got to know that Jamie would be joining the team too.” Alia’s excitement was palpable as she recounted her initial interactions with her co-stars. “Gal is such a loving person, and her energy is so warm. When I’m around her, I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time. It’s like we instantly clicked, and that comfort translated onto the screen.”

“Working with Jamie, I’ve basically shot almost every day with him now, and it’s easy. Jamie is super funny and very fun to work with on this film. We’re doing all these intense moments where the stakes are really high, but off camera we’re giggling, chatting, and the mood is extremely light. That contrast is really interesting, and he’s a fabulous actor as well, very subtle, but his eyes are extremely expressive. Working with him was really fun and easy”, Alia shared about Jamie Dornan.