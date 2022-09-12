While interacting with the paps, actress Alia Bhatt apologised to the shutterbugs for not being able to step out of her vehicle and pose for their cameras.

Riding high on the success of Brahmastra, mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt was recently spotted exiting Karan Johar’s Dharma Production office in Mumbai’s Khar. Apart from gleaming with the pregnancy glow, Alia was all smiles as she interacted with the paparazzi, just two days after the release of her most talked about film of the year. While interacting with the paps the actress apologised to the shutterbugs for not being able to step out of her vehicle and pose for their cameras. Now, Alia’s conversation with the photographers is making rounds on the internet. The video of the same was posted by paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account.

While posting the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Mommy to be Alia Bhatt papped at Dharma office in Khar as she glows through those rosy cheeks.” While Alia posed for the paps as she remained seated in her car, the actress was humble enough to apologise to the photographer as she couldn’t step out. In the video, Alia can be seen rolling down the window of her car to pose for the camera. While waving at the paps, she said, “Sorry main chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I couldn’t walk here).” Responding to her, the paparazzo thanked her and can also be heard saying that this is why they came to her instead.

This comes a few days after, Ranbir Kapoor informed the paparazzi that his wife couldn’t pose for them as her back was hurting due to the baby bump. The fans were quick to take to the comments section and laud her for her cuteness and humble behaviour.

Coming to Brahmastra, the film which pairs Alia opposite her husband Ranbir for the first time on-screen, witnessed its theatrical release on 9 September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Earlier, Brahmastra’s producer KJo took to his Instagram account to reveal that their desperately anticipated project has entered the 100 crore club and has bagged Rs. 160 crores in two days worldwide.

