Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose adorably at airport amid internet's 'toxic relationship' tag
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani even as she awaits her international debut with Heart of Stone.
Actress Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest release, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, finds herself at the centre of controversies every now and then. As per latest developments, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star hit headlines when she narrated an incident surrounding her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor in a makeup tutorial video for a fashion magazine. In the clip, Alia revealed how Ranbir makes her ‘wipe off’ her lipstick as he likes her lips’ natural colour. This infuriated internet users who continued to call their relationship ‘toxic’ based on the clip.
However, the duo were spotted posing adorably at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night as they left for a quick getaway with their daughter Raha to an undisclosed location. While Ranbir was dressed in a blue tracksuit, Alia kept it easy-peasy in all-white attire, which she paired with a denim jacket.
Take a look:
Uploaded a day ago, the post amassed over 86,000 likes.
Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic post
Alia Bhatt’s lipstick remark left her fans ‘uneasy’ and ‘concerned,’ as per ETimes report. Not just this, the incident left internet users calling out Ranbir Kapoor for his alleged ‘toxic’ behaviour and branded him as a ‘red flag’.
While answering a question about how Alia takes toxicity and criticism, the 30-year-old actress replied in a cryptic post, “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.”
While clearing the air surrounding her marriage with the Saawariya star, she called him her ‘happy place’ while gushing that she can be her truest, ‘most authentic self’ around him.
She also answered several questions related to her movies, marriage and motherhood.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional ceremony at their Mumbai home. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November same year.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s professional commitments
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently delivered the hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made a successful Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. Up next, the diva will play the lead in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif.
Now, shifting our focus to Ranbir Kapoor’s lineup, the actor has been roped in to headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Animal. With Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in the lead, the project is slated to release on December 1.
