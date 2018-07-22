Ali Zafar's Teefa in Trouble breaks box-office records in Pakistan despite facing protest against release

Protests apart, actor-singer Ali Zafar's debut Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble broke all records at the box office on its first two days. The film, also starring debutante Maya Ali, raked in Rs 2.31 million on its opening day and collected Rs 2.40 million on day two.

According to website Box Office Pakistan, Teefa in Trouble had a record-breaking opening for a non-holiday weekend. The movie also impressed both the audiences and critics.

A small group of protesters showed up at the Nueplex complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal town with banners and placards calling for the boycott the film because of the sexual harassment allegations made against Zafar, 38, by singer-model Meesha Shafi. The protesters later accused the cinema management of beating them up and snatching away their mobiles.

In April, Shafi, 36, took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her post read. Soon after her tweet, Zafar categorically denied the allegations and threatened to "take legal action against the actress".

Last month, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor filed a Rs 1 billion defamation suit at a Lahore district court against Shafi for damaging his reputation through false allegations.

Meanwhile, Sanju continues to do strong business in Pakistani cinema halls, minting Rs 51 million in its third week. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has done a total business of Rs 346 million so far in Pakistan.

