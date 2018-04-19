Ali Zafar accused of sexual misconduct by fellow Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi

One of the most well-known faces from Pakistan, Ali Zafar, has been accused of sexual misconduct, by fellow Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi.

Meesha Shafi, Pakistani singer and actress, has made a shocking revelation that she was sexually harassed by Ali Zafar on more than one occasion. The mother of two took to Twitter and wrote a long post stating that her conscience doesn't not allow her to be silent anymore. Meesha Shafi wrote that she wants to break the 'culture of silence that permeates through our society'.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToopic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Meesha's statement reads, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

Meesha Shafi, who has starred in Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist, also wrote, “It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone who I have shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone.”

Ali Zafar, a well-known singer and actor, debuted in Bollywood with Tere Bin Laden and went on to do films like Kill Dil with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina Kaif, London Paris New York with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Meesha Shafi has appeared in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in a small role.

