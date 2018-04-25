Ali Zafar threatens Meesha Shafi with Rs 100 crore defamation suit over sexual harassment allegations

After being accused of sexual harassment by singer Meesha Shafi, actor Ali Zafar has responded by sending her a legal notice asking her to delete the tweet and apologise to him on Twitter, reported The Free Press Journal. Failing this, he plans to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against her.

In response Shafi's lawyer, Barrister Muhammad Ahmad Pansota told Dawn, "We have received the notice and are examining its contents. The contents of Meesha's statements with regard to Ali Zafar are based in truth, and therefore we dispel this notice."

Shafi had last week alleged that she was sexually harassed by Ali Zafar on more than one occasion. The mother of two had taken to Twitter and written a long post stating that her conscience didn't allow her to be silent anymore. She had further said that she wants to break the 'culture of silence that permeates through our society'.

Zafar had "categorically" denied any and all claims of harassment lodged against him by Shafi. Ali also spoke on Twitter and said he has "nothing to hide and that silence in not an option. I am aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what it stands for. I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother.... I will do the same today. I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Shafi."

After Shafi's post, more women had come forward with similar allegations. The women, while lending support Shafi, tweeted saying she was not alone and they had faced similar experiences.

