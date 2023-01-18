Ali Fazal's psychological thriller The Underbug set to have world premiere at Slamdance Film Fest
The film was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020 and is currently in post production
Ali Fazal is on a spree of doing genre bending films back to back. The actor has an impressive line up of films in the coming year and will now be seen in another interesting project. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, The Underbug stars Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal in lead roles. The film has been officially been selected for the upcoming edition of Slamdance FIlm Festival which is set to take place Jan 20-26 in person in Salt Lake City and Park CIty, Utah and virtually between 23-29 January.
View this post on Instagram
The film was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020 and is currently in post production. The film was extensively shot in one house somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra and is being speculated as a mind bending psychological thriller. With all the hush hush around this film, The story we hear is of two individuals X and Y and their encounter with each other on Independence Day as they take refuge in an abandoned house. However not all is okay when an eerie presence in that house haunts the men to the edge of their sanity. Dabbling their own inner demons and the world outside, this is a test of grit and will.
Speaking of the film Ali said, “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it’s harder to gain weight when you’re fit. The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director. For that matter even our DOP whose eyes and lenses were totally in sync with the story we all were trying to tell”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Salman Khan's viral heartwarming moments with the family of Bigg Boss contestants
There have been many contestants who came on the show and shared a great bond with Salman Khan
Makers of Haseen Dillruba are back. Here is banter between Aanand L Rai, Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu confirming it
In the fun banter we can see the producer questioning Taapsee why hasn’t she posted the poster to her feed yet?
Genelia on her 10-year sabbatical from screen: I'd have taken more time if it wasn't for Riteish
While she appeared in cameos through the years in Hindi films such as Jai Ho and Force 2, Marathi movie Ved is her full-fledged role since the 2012 Telugu title Naa Ishtam