Ali Fazal to star as lead in adaptation of bestselling novel Codename Johnny Walker

Ali Fazal will begin shooting for the film in Los Angeles once the coronavirus pandemic eases out.

Ali Fazal has bagged the lead role in the official adaptation of best-selling novel Codename: Johnny Walker. The war drama is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name and is co-written by American Sniper co-writer Jim Delfice.

Codename: Johnny Walker is written by Alan Wenkus (former writer of famed chat series The Tonight Show and Straight Outta Compton, for which he got an Academy Nomination too). The writing of the film has been in the works since September 2015.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his international movie, Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile this month, alongside a cast comprising Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer amongst others.

Fazal, currently in the midst of promoting his show Mirzapur, in a chat with GQ Magazine of which he is the cover star of the month, spoke about his latest project.

Once the pandemic permits, Fazal will be in an LA studio shooting for the film.

Fazal is quoted saying in the magazine, “People [in the West] are now more open to writing parts that can have actors cast from across the canvas,” mentioning British writer, rapper, and actor Riz Ahmed. “This is very hard to do because you have to get geography out of your head and naturally, not all movies can do that – an Indian film about a farmer in the hinterland can’t cast Tom Cruise.”

