Mirzapur season 2: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's gangster drama to premiere on 23 October on Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur 2 release date was announced with a video announcement, featuring a voiceover by Ali Fazal's character in the series, Guddu bhaiya.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday, 24 August, announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series Mirzapur will premiere on 23 October.

The release date was announced by the streamer on YouTube through a 55-second video that shows glimpses of actors from the upcoming series. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also tweeted about the release date.

Check out the announcement here

The series will see Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

According to The Indian Express, the cast of Mirzapur 2 recently finished dubbing for the series. Fazal had also shared a picture with his co-star Shweta, Harshita Gaur sporting face masks and maintaining social distancing during the session.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said "Mirzapur" has been a "game-changer" for the streamer.

"The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences - its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again,” she said.

Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. The nine-episode first season of the that premiered in 2018 concluded with Golu (Shweta), Guddu (Fazal) and Dimpy (Gaur) escaping a wedding-gone-violent after Munna (Sharma) decides to go on a rampage.