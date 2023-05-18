Ali Fazal sports a rugged look in the first look poster of his character from the mega action Hollywood flick, Kandahar
Ali Fazal is one of the most renowned names internationally when it comes to representing Indian actors globally. From starting in major Hollywood motion pictures, to now starring in a high-budget mega-action spy thriller film, Kandahar, the actor has come a long way.
In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert. Ali will be seen alongside one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, Gerard Butler. The film is set for release on May 26th in the US. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.
A pulse pounding action hitting the theatres in north america 26th May. My film is all set to release . KANDAHAR @OpenRoadFilms @thunderroadpics #KANDAHAR #GERARDBUTLER @NavidNegahban @_iamnaaz_ some serious dirt biking went down here in the deserts. Stay tuned !!! pic.twitter.com/yh4ZwCp1Xj
— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 17, 2023
Ali has had many firsts in the West including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.
