Scottish actor Gerard Butler, known for Zack Snyder’s historical epic film 300 and Has Fallen series, leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris.

After Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has signed his next Hollywood project. He will star in American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh’s action movie Kandahar and the filming has already begun.

The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the John Wick and Sicario, G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s famous detective novel of the same name, has been delayed several times. It was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2020, but the pandemic ensured the delay.