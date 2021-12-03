Ali Fazal begins filming his next Hollywood project Kandahar, to share screen space with Gerard Butler
Scottish actor Gerard Butler, known for Zack Snyder’s historical epic film 300 and Has Fallen series, leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris.
After Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has signed his next Hollywood project. He will star in American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh’s action movie Kandahar and the filming has already begun.
Scottish actor Gerard Butler, known for Zack Snyder’s historical epic film 300 and Has Fallen series, leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris.
The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.
The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the John Wick and Sicario, G-BASE and Capstone Group.
Meanwhile, Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s famous detective novel of the same name, has been delayed several times. It was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2020, but the pandemic ensured the delay.
also read
Sanjay Dutt was a great reason to be part of Hindi remake of Prasthaanam, says Ali Fazal
Actor Ali Fazal, who will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the cult classic Telugu film Prasthaanam, says one of the reasons why he became a part of the project was having actor Sanjay Dutt as his co-star.
Venice Film Festival 2017: Ali Fazal, Judi Dench's Victoria and Abdul takes centrestage
The 74th edition of Venice Film Festival is underway. Victoria and Abdul and Suburbicon are the latest films to be screened at the fest.
Tigmanshu Dhulia ropes in Sikander Kher to play villain in Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath-starrer Milan Talkies
After playing a terrorist in Anil Kapoor's show 24, Sikander Kher will now play the baddie in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies.