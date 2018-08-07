Albert Hughes' historical drama Alpha to release across India in English and Tamil on 24 August

Albert Hughes' historical drama Alpha will release in India on 24 August. The film will be brought to India by Sony Pictures India and will release in English and Tamil, read a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, Alpha tells a fascinating story that shines a light on the origins of man's best friend. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness.

The film features Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. As reported earlier, in Alpha, Kodi Smit-McPhee (of X-Men: Apocalypse and The Road fame) is a young man named Zeta, who has been left for dead by his clan after a hunting trip goes wrong. While he tries to find his way back home, he comes across an injured and abandoned wolf cub. The two have only each other to rely on for survival in the wilderness and as the trailer shows, this is the first successful interaction between mankind and canines.

Also starring Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Mercedes de la Zerda, Jens Hultén, Alpha has been directed by Albert Hughes of The Book of Eli and Menace II Society fame.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:41 PM