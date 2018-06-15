Alpha trailer: Kodi Smit-McPhee starrer is an endearing story of a boy and his faithful companion

Sony Pictures released the second official trailer of Alpha on 14 June. The story, set 20,000 years ago in the Ice Age, traces origins of how man and dog came to be each other's best friends. The first trailer that was released in July 2017 focused more on the survival aspect, giving a darker tone to the film.

In the film, Kodi Smit-McPhee (of X-Men: Apocalypse and The Road fame) is a young man named Zeta, who has been left for dead by his clan after a hunting trip goes wrong. While he tries to find his way back home, he comes across an injured and abandoned wolf cub. The two have only each other to rely on for survival in the wilderness and as the trailer shows, this is the first successful interaction between mankind and canines.

Also starring Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Mercedes de la Zerda, Jens Hultén, Alpha has been directed by Albert Hughes of The Book of Eli and Menace II Society fame. The heart warming tale of friendship will release across Indian theatres on 24 August.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official poster of the film.

Trailer out... #Alpha to release on 24 Aug 2018 in India... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/ey4gYAHzv6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

Watch the trailer here:



