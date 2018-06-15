You are here:

Alpha trailer: Kodi Smit-McPhee starrer is an endearing story of a boy and his faithful companion

FP Staff

Jun,15 2018 16:48:45 IST

Sony Pictures released the second official trailer of Alpha on 14 June. The story, set 20,000 years ago in the Ice Age, traces origins of how man and dog came to be each other's best friends. The first trailer that was released in July 2017 focused more on the survival aspect, giving a darker tone to the film.

In the film, Kodi Smit-McPhee (of X-Men: Apocalypse and The Road fame) is a young man named Zeta, who has been left for dead by his clan after a hunting trip goes wrong. While he tries to find his way back home, he comes across an injured and abandoned wolf cub. The two have only each other to rely on for survival in the wilderness and as the trailer shows, this is the first successful interaction between mankind and canines.

Also starring Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Mercedes de la Zerda, Jens Hultén, Alpha has been directed by Albert Hughes of The Book of Eli and Menace II Society fame. The heart warming tale of friendship will release across Indian theatres on 24 August.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official poster of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:48 PM

tags: #alpha #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Kodi Smit-McPhee #TrailerWatch #X-Men Apocalypse

also see

Dumbo teaser: Tim Burton's live-action remake of 1941 Disney classic traces baby elephant's origins

Dumbo teaser: Tim Burton's live-action remake of 1941 Disney classic traces baby elephant's origins

Serenity trailer: Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey reunite to plot a murder in this thriller

Serenity trailer: Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey reunite to plot a murder in this thriller

5 Weddings trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri-starrer is all about Punjabi weddings and transgender community

5 Weddings trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri-starrer is all about Punjabi weddings and transgender community