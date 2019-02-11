Aladdin: Twitter users call Will Smith's Genie in upcoming live-action adaptation 'stuff of nightmares'

The trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin was released at the 2019 Grammy Awards and also introduced Will Smith as the blue-skinned Genie. The character was originally played by the late Robin Williams in 1992.

The brief video, saves the Genie reveal for last, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) rubbing the lamp and unleashing the figure, whom he apparently has no idea about. “You really don’t know who I am?” asks Genie. “Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell?”

Twitter users were not too keen on Smith's version of the iconic Disney character. Some even compared his look to the smurfs.

Aladdin (2019) pic.twitter.com/tKm7EyTWPX — Call Me They 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇭 AC Dumlao (@mxacdumlao) February 11, 2019

Just last year we had a CGI character that looked as good as this. From the same company no less. Where'd the money go here? pic.twitter.com/5QJCvYSc53 — Kevin Hamilton (@1KevHamilton) February 11, 2019

Either this is a super clever marketing troll by Disney, and this isn’t what the genie will actually look like for Aladdin or... I dunno. Man, I just can’t believe this can possibly be the real thing. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/fxkP5weIvW — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) February 11, 2019

Ye didn't have to show me the blue Will Smith. Ye didn't. That's a choice ye made and I won't forgive it. — Shane Doyle ꙮ (@ShaneDoyle19) February 11, 2019

I’m not hating on will smith being genie but couldn’t they seriously just make it full cgi and add his voice?? Like sure it’s more work but fucking yikes — Yuh (@fvckej) February 11, 2019

Can y’all leave will smith alone — Chance (@TheChanceWillis) February 11, 2019

Will Smith appearing in the #aladdin trailer is the stuff of nightmares! pic.twitter.com/Dct3wTbBfd — Mandy (@SteelCityChick2) February 11, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:55:05 IST