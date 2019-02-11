You are here:

Aladdin: Twitter users call Will Smith's Genie in upcoming live-action adaptation 'stuff of nightmares'

FP Staff

Feb 11, 2019 13:52:42 IST

The trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin was released at the 2019 Grammy Awards and also introduced Will Smith as the blue-skinned Genie. The character was originally played by the late Robin Williams in 1992.

Will Smith as popular character Genie. Source: Twitter

Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin. Image from Twitter

The brief video, saves the Genie reveal for last, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) rubbing the lamp and unleashing the figure, whom he apparently has no idea about. “You really don’t know who I am?” asks Genie. “Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell?”

Twitter users were not too keen on Smith's version of the iconic Disney character. Some even compared his look to the smurfs.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:55:05 IST

tags: Aladdin , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Grammy Awards 2019 , Grammys 2019 , Hollywood , mena massoud , Naomi Scott , Share Worthy , Shareworthy , Will Smith

also see

Aladdin: Disney drops first trailer of live-action remake at Grammys 2019, introduces Will Smith's Genie

Aladdin: Disney drops first trailer of live-action remake at Grammys 2019, introduces Will Smith's Genie

Ariana Grande exchanges tweets with NASA, Buzz Aldrin after mentioning space agency in new song

Ariana Grande exchanges tweets with NASA, Buzz Aldrin after mentioning space agency in new song

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters