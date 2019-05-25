Aladdin box office collection: Will Smith, Mena Massoud's Disney film earns Rs 5.06 cr on opening day

Guy Ritchie's live action remake of Aladdin hit cinemas on 24 May (Friday). The film stars Mena Massoud in the titular role, while Will Smith plays his magical sidekick Genie, Naomi Scott is Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari is the evil vizier Jafar. According to trade analysts, Aladdin is dominating the domestic box office and has surpassed new releases as well as holdover films. It has amassed Rs 5.06 crore in opening day earnings.

The film's universal content will attract children as well as adults to cinemas. Summer vacations for school going children is also a factor that contributed to the footfalls.

#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 5.06 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Aladdin was also the latest victim of piracy after it was leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of its release. The next few days at the box office will ascertain whether its collection will be affected by this breach or not.

According to Variety, Aladdin is expected to have a $100 million opening weekend in North America during the four day long Memorial Day weekend. The original 1992 animated film, which included Robin Williams and Linda Larkin in the voice cast had grossed over $500 million worldwide. It had also received Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 14:48:37 IST

