After more than two decades, Akshay Kumar will be a part of an entertaining tour which kickstarts in March 2023, titled The Entertainers. It will be a treat to watch Kumar performing live for the first time in many years.

However in 2017 Akshay had made a surprise visit on the Dabangg tour in Honkong. Akshay Kumar is known to be an ardent performer and, it will be a performance to look forward to.

The Entertainers tour will see lot of known faces who’ll be performing with superstar Akshay Kumar. Giving him company will be Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa.

The actor recently captioned the video, “Are you up for a Giant Party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way!! North America, March, 2023.”

On the work-front, Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar will soon bring the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. The superstar is all set to portray the real life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved miners trapped in Coal mine in 1989. Its is India’s first Coal mine Rescue.

Interestingly, the film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film Rustom.

This Akshay Kumar-starrer based on the heroic act of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill is another example of the big-on-quality and high-on-entertainment content the studio hopes to bring audiences.

