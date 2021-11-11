On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi added Rs 9.55 crore to its total collection, which now stands at Rs 112.36 crore.

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi is still performing well at the box office, and is set to continue its strong streak in the second week, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 9.55 crore on 10 November, taking its total collections to Rs 112.36 crore. The film has received good reviews from audiences. The positive publicity, combined with the lack of any major Hindi film releasing this Friday, 12 November, means that Sooryavanshi will keep attracting moviegoers even in its second week, as per Adarsh.

The movie has already crossed the Rs 100 mark at the domestic box office and is expected to collect around Rs 120 crore in its first week.

The movie has seen strong collections on weekdays, after a bumper opening weekend of Rs 77.08 crore. The cop drama collected Rs 14.51 crore on 8 November, following it up with earnings of Rs 14.51 crore and Rs 9.55 crore on 9 and 10 November respectively. The weekday footfall has been particularly strong in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

With its stellar box office collections, Sooryavanshi has become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 mark after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji was the last film before the pandemic to gross over Rs 100 crore.

The film stars Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif in important roles, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles from other movies in Shetty’s cop universe- Singham and Simmba. The cop drama was released theatrically on 5 November.

The action film sees Kumar play a cop with the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Veer Sooryavanshi, who is tasked with protecting Mumbai from an imminent terror attack.

As per News18, Sooryavanshi will also set up the third instalment of the Singham series. Shetty and Devgn are set to unite for Singham 3, which will be set against the backdrop of Article 370 bring revoked in Kashmir by the Union government. The film is set to release around Independence Day 2023.