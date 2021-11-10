Sooryavanshi is expected to collect around Rs 120 crore at the end of its first week.

Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi has collected over Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has grossed Rs 102.81 crore till date.

#Sooryavanshi is 💯 NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QtAjvENLLp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021

The film is expected to collect around Rs 120 crore at the end of its first week. It has also earned Rs 28.01 crore internationally till date.

Sooryavanshi collected Rs 11.22 crore on Tuesday, after a bumper box office opening and a strong performance over the weekend, beating out stiff competition from the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe and Angelina Jolie-starrer Eternals, the latest offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per Adarsh, the film continues to perform strongly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, attracting moviegoers even on weekdays. The Rohit Shetty cop drama has already grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. It has also become the first film after the January 2020 release Tanhaji, which starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles, to achieve the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Sooryavanshi also includes Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended guest appearances. The fourth movie in Shetty’s cop universe, the film sees Kumar play Veer Sooryavanshi, a cop with the Anti-Terrorism Squad who is tasked with protecting the city from an imminent terror attack.

The film collected over Rs 26.29 crore on its first day, following it up by earning Rs 23. 85 crore and Rs 24.96 crore on 6 and 7 November.

Sooryavanshi was set to release in April last year, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film’s new release date of 5 November was announced after the Maharashtra government ordered the reopening of theatres at 50 percent capacity following a relaxation of COVID-19 norms on 22 October.