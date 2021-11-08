Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has had a bumper opening weekend, bringing its total India collection to Rs 77.08 crore

After the re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra, the box office collections of the films Sooryavanshi and Eternals have brought joy to the film industry. The two films, which released on 5 November, have set the cash registers ringing.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has registered a bumper weekend. The action cop drama minted an opening day collection of Rs 26.29 crore on its first day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film collected Rs 23.85 crore on Saturday, taking its earnings past the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days. The film stayed strong on Sunday as well, minting Rs 26.94 crore. The total collections of the film stand at Rs 77.08 crore presently.

Sooryanvanshi is a continuation of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos.

As for Eternals, the Marvel universe movie beat back stiff competition from films such as Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe, to draw moviegoers into cinema halls.

The Chloe Zhao film has received mixed reviews worldwide for its storyline but continues to remain popular among audiences. Starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani the superhero film has been released in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages in the country.

Eternals minted a first-day net box office collection of Rs 7.35 crore, and continued its strong streak with net earnings of Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 6.05 crore over the weekend. The film has minted a gross box office collection of Rs 22.80 crore, counting all versions of the film, and a net box office collection of Rs 19.15 crore.

Eternals is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has become a hit with audiences in the country, according to Adarsh.

#Eternals STAYS STRONG, despite two major opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe]… The hugely popular #Marvel brand cements its status in #India with this one… Fri 7.35 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 19.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.80 cr. pic.twitter.com/f984mc6CW8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

The superhero film made over $160 million globally on its opening weekend, making it the second biggest Hollywood film this year in terms of opening collections. Eternals earned $90.1 million approximately from its release in 46 territories globally, apart from collecting $71 million from the US and Canada box office over the weekend, reports The Associated Press.