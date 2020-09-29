Akshay Kumar wraps Scotland schedule of Bell Bottom, shares picture with cast and crew

Bell Bottom was the first major Hindi film to commence shooting after the months-long lockdown in July.

Actor Akshay Kumar revealed that the team of Bell Bottom has completed the schedule in Glasgow, Scotland. Sharing a picture with the cast and crew on social media, the actor said their next destination was London.

Besides Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, director Ranjit M Tewari, actress Vaani Kapoor and producer Jackky Bhagnani are seen in the picture.

Also starring Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, Bell Bottom was the first major Hindi film to commence shooting after the months-long lockdown in July. The cast and crew flew over to the United Kingdom in August to film the action drama.

Previously, producer Jackky had said that production house will charter a flight to fly the entire unit with medical facilities for the film's crew. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house will also make it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralised dashboard will record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings.

Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom will see Kumar play a RAW agent. It is slated to release on 2 April, 2021.