Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi's Bellbottom to release in theatres on 28 May

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom was scheduled to see a release in April this year but was later postponed due to lockdown restrictions

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming spy thriller Bellbottom has received a final release date and the film is set to see a theatrical release on 28 May, 2021.

The makers of the film have shared a picture of Kumar running across an airport while announcing the release date. While some airplanes can be seen in the background, we see Kumar running in the foreground looking sharp and serious. He has a briefcase in his hands and dons a suit and sunglasses. The look of the spy comes with a moustache as well.

The actor is reportedly going to play the role of a RAW agent in the period piece. The film is set in the 1980s as shared by the team before.

The espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Pooja Entertainment will be presenting Bellbottom in association with Emmay Entertainment. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom has been written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

The spy film had become one of the first films to have been shot after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. The whole team flew to the United Kingdom to shoot for the movie in August last year. Earlier, Bellbottom was scheduled to see a release in April of 2021 but the COVID-19 outbreak pushed things back.

Kumar has several releases lined up. Bellbottom aside, the actor will be seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi that is set to come to single screens and non-national multiplexes on 2 April. The Rohit Shetty film marks the comeback of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif pair. Also, Kumar will be seen essaying the titular role in Prithviraj, announced to be released on Diwali this year.