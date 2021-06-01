Twinkle Khanna thanked everyone who helped make the fundraiser campaign reach its target.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have raised Rs 1 crore to provide Indian hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of the coronavirus .

Taking to social media on Monday, 31 May, Khanna thanked everyone for the support as the fundraiser has finally reached its target.

Here is her tweet

It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2021

Previously the couple had donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Kumar had also donated Rs 1 crore to politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation for coronavirus aid.

Last month, Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 post following which he got hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

Along with Kumar, 45 crew members of Ram Setu also contracted the novel coronavirus post which the unit took a break from shooting. After around 8 days, he got discharged from the hospital and tested negative.

On the professional front, Kumar has an interesting lineup of films including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, BellBottom, Aanand L Rai helmed Atrangi Re, magnum opus Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.