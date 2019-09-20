Akshay Kumar travels by Mumbai Metro from Ghatkopar to Versova, draws flak for supporting Aarey forest destruction

Akshay Kumar broke the internet on Wednesday, 18 September, when he availed for a Metro ride post shoot, in order to save some time during peak hours in the traffic. The move has drawn the ire of Twitterati, who have accused him of supporting Mumbai's Aarey forest destruction.

Check out Akshay Kumar's video here

My ride for today, the @MumMetro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic pic.twitter.com/tOOcGdOXXl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2019

For some time now, Mumbai activists have been protesting against the proposed felling of trees in the leafy colony to make way for a Metro car shed. Akshay Kumar's Metro ride has been perceived by Netizens as an oblique support towards felling of trees.

Check out some of the reactions here

Akshay Kumar was the brand ambassador of 'Save Earth' campaign. Today he's supporting BMC to cut trees for Metro. Amitabh opposed BMC metro project in 2016 & said it violates my Bungalow privacy. Today he's saying cutting 2700 trees for metro is not big deal. BIoody Hypocrites! — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 19, 2019

Ah @akshaykumar ,the Save Aarey movement finally got you to use the Metro, five years after it started Metro is such a good thing for Mumbai na! Now, when will you visit Aarey? Let us show you something even better than the Metro ❤#SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai https://t.co/VgHmsU0wbP — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 18, 2019

Suddenly film actors ve taken up responsibility to promote Mumbai metro. After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar has posted video praising how metro saves travel time. These ppl own farm houses full of trees but wont mind Aarey trees being cut for development/metro. Shame Shame — Mohammed Sabir (@Mohamme93502502) September 19, 2019

When an Idol like @SrBachchan support deforestation,

When a celeb like @akshaykumar travel thru metro just to justify killing of #Aarey . When small voices are crushed, what wud b the fate of Civilization? — Mr.Canedda (@BhaktKam) September 20, 2019

The Aarey Colony, adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of trees in the area. Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to these activists.

Commenting on the Aarey issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is the government's land which does not fall under a forest area.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Amitabh was against the construction of the metro in 2010 when a rail line was going to be laid near his bungalow Prateeksha. But recently, the megastar was criticised after he expressed his support for metro construction in Mumbai calling it "faster, convenient and most efficient" and a "solution for Pollution".

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 11:47:37 IST