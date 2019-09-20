You are here:

Akshay Kumar travels by Mumbai Metro from Ghatkopar to Versova, draws flak for supporting Aarey forest destruction

FP Staff

Sep 20, 2019 11:47:37 IST

Akshay Kumar broke the internet on Wednesday, 18 September, when he availed for a Metro ride post shoot, in order to save some time during peak hours in the traffic. The move has drawn the ire of Twitterati, who have accused him of supporting Mumbai's Aarey forest destruction.

For some time now, Mumbai activists have been protesting against the proposed felling of trees in the leafy colony to make way for a Metro car shed. Akshay Kumar's Metro ride has been perceived by Netizens as an oblique support towards felling of trees.

The Aarey Colony, adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of trees in the area. Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to these activists.

Commenting on the Aarey issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is the government's land which does not fall under a forest area.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Amitabh was against the construction of the metro in 2010 when a rail line was going to be laid near his bungalow Prateeksha. But recently, the megastar was criticised after he expressed his support for metro construction in Mumbai calling it "faster, convenient and most efficient" and a "solution for Pollution".

