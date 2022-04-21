Akshay Kumar was seen in the brand’s latest advertisement, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Akshay Kumar has issued an apology for his association pan masala brand - Vimal Elaichi. The actor's statement comes amidst days of backlash from his fans.

Through a social media post late night on 20 April, the actor also informed that he will no longer be the brand ambassador for the pan masala brand that he had signed up for. Kumar also promised to be more cautious about the brands he would endorse in the future.

Talking about how the reaction of his fans had deeply affected him, Kumar said that while he has "not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

Check his post here

Further, in the post, the Padman actor also mentioned that he has decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

Giving further details on the ad being aired, Kumar stated the pan masala brand would continue airing the ads on TV and other platforms till the legal duration of the contract. However, the Baby actor did not mention how long the duration of the contract was. He further promised to be extremely mindful when making future choices related to the products he endorses.

The Bachchhan Paandey actor was the latest Bollywood star to join the pan masala brand after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan featured in it. Several fans of the actor had slammed him for endorsing the pan masala brand, despite his image as a fitness enthusiast.