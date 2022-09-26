Akshay Kumar shares new poster of Ram Setu; first glimpse out today
The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is all set to release on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali.
Akshay Kumar is ready to give fans yet another title after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. This time, it’s bigger, grandeur and more spectacular. The title is Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharing the new poster of the film, Kumar also shared the release date which is October 25, on the occasion of Diwali. The first glimpse will be out today.
जुड़िए हमारे साथ और बनिए इस रोमांचक सफ़र का हिस्सा…
राम सेतु की दुनिया भर में पहली झलक, आज दोपहर 12 बजे. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide. pic.twitter.com/qQCsc7kPI6
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2022
Earlier this year, Kumar took to Twitter and shared a video from the film’s set, announcing the end of filming. “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. We have worked really hard, all we now need is your love,” he captioned the video.
Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again 🙈. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v5ywciUu8F
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2022
The 30-second video featured Kumar, introducing and thanking his crew for mounting the film. The video ended with a slide, “See you in cinemas, Diwali 2022”. Produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021 but was put on hold after the actor and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
