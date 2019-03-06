You are here:

Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at Amazon Prime's The End launch, gets trolled by Twinkle Khanna

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 12:17:24 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his period drama project Kesari, made yet another announcement regarding his digital debut with Amazon Prime's The End.

Akshay performed a daredevil stunt as he set himself on fire at the launch event of his web series.

Much like others, his wife, author Twinkle Khanna had no clue about the stunt he performed at at the packed event. Twinkle who was shocked to see the pictures of the stunt took to Twitter and replied to the actor's tweet:

On reading Twinkle's warning, Akshay who's clearly not afraid of performing dangerous stunts, ended up writing:

Surprisingly, Amazon had a witty reply with a meme featuring the actor himself:

Some Twitter users chimed in to make fun of the stunt:

Akshay's other forthcoming projects include Kesari, based on the historical battle of Saragarhi, India's first space film Mission Mangal and Sajid Nadiadwala produced ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

