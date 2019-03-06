You are here:

Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at Amazon Prime's The End launch, gets trolled by Twinkle Khanna

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his period drama project Kesari, made yet another announcement regarding his digital debut with Amazon Prime's The End.

Akshay performed a daredevil stunt as he set himself on fire at the launch event of his web series.

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Much like others, his wife, author Twinkle Khanna had no clue about the stunt he performed at at the packed event. Twinkle who was shocked to see the pictures of the stunt took to Twitter and replied to the actor's tweet:

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

On reading Twinkle's warning, Akshay who's clearly not afraid of performing dangerous stunts, ended up writing:

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Surprisingly, Amazon had a witty reply with a meme featuring the actor himself:

teri jali na?🔥 pic.twitter.com/uGqxu7zhvv — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2019

Some Twitter users chimed in to make fun of the stunt:

me pretending everything is fine when my life is falling apart https://t.co/Vz5UMXHMjr — diti 🌻 (@ughditi) March 5, 2019

Literally no one: Seriously, no one: Akshay Kumar: let me light myself on fire to promote a show https://t.co/gwiveuC0V1 — accio (@itsmaliwhooo) March 5, 2019

Random person : Whats the Chennai's temperature in Summer? Chennaite : le..#akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/C2ic2XuspW — Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) March 5, 2019

Now that's what I call LIT! https://t.co/xyoMKTgDob — MANJmusik (@MANJmusik) March 5, 2019

Me after eating that momo chutney https://t.co/NPkoTm9Ire — Harshit (@Harshithappened) March 5, 2019

Akshay's other forthcoming projects include Kesari, based on the historical battle of Saragarhi, India's first space film Mission Mangal and Sajid Nadiadwala produced ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 12:17:24 IST