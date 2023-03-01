Ahead of The Entertainers’ tour in the US, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reached Atlanta to begin the event. A video of the actor’s arrival at the Atlanta airport is going viral on social media where he was given a warm welcome by a group of dancers. Earlier on Monday night, Kumar along with actresses Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, where they all stopped by to pose for the paparazzi. While Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana are also said to be a part of the tour, they weren’t spotted at that time. Speaking about the Good Newwz actor landing at the Atlanta airport, he was seen in an all-black ensemble paired with a pair of sunglasses.

As he came out of the airport, a group of dancers comprising young men, women, and kids were seen performing for him. While an elated Akshay stood to watch them perform, he later also posed for a picture with them.

This came just two months after the actor shared a quirky video on Instagram to announce the North American tour. He was joined by actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa who are also a part of the event. They were seen discussing the place to commence their tour to finally close in with Atlanta.

Aparshakti Khurana will also join the group in the end. All of them will be performing in the event, scheduled to be held across multiple US cities, starting from Atlanta. While Akshay will be seen dancing to some of his hit songs during the event, the leading ladies are also expected to perform in the shows scheduled for them.

While cities like Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and Oakland are already on the list, the New Jersey concert was recently cancelled due to payment issues. The tour will take place in March 2023.

