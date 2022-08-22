The actor was candid enough to admit how he has gone wrong with his film choices and how he has to make the changes and realize what the audience wants.

Akshay Kumar has had three releases this year so far, the first release of 2022 was Bachchhan Paandey with Kriti Sanon, this was followed by Samrat Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar and then Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. All three failed to live up to the expectations of the audiences and critics. He’s now gearing up for his fourth release of the year, albeit on OTT, called Cuttputlli, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

At the trailer launch of the film, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 2, when asked about his consecutive failures, the actor said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

When asked about the reason why actors and filmmakers are opting for a direct OTT release, Kumar shared, “It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period.”

Ever since his debut in 1991, Akshay Kumar’s career has followed a similar trajectory of consecutive hits and failures. There was a time in his career when he had 14 flops in a row. Between 2016 and 2019, the man gave 12 successes, one after another. And between 2009 and 2011, he had to go through 11 flops. But given his expertise and experience, he seems to be unfazed by both success and failure.

