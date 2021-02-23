Emraan Hashmi on distancing himself from glamour of Bollywood: 'A person’s life should be more than their profession'

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga and mystery-thriller Chehre.

In a recent radio interview, Emraan Hashmi spoke about keeping a low profile, despite being one of the most well-known faces of the Hindi film industry for more than two decades.

Hashmi explained to radio host Siddharth Kannan that he has maintained a certain "work ethic" ever since he started out in movies. When the actor was asked whether he chooses to shun the glamour of Bollywood because he believes the relationships forged are "fake," Hashmi vehemently agreed.

"Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession," he said, writes Hindustan Times.

Hashmi further said that he remains humble because of his social circle, who do not have any associations with the film industry. He also said staying close to his family, learning from their criticism has given him a "realistic perspective." Hashmi added that the separation from the fraternity has also helped "maintain his sanity."

Hashmi will next be seen in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, led by John Abraham, and is scheduled to open theatrically on 19 March. His other project includes mystery thriller Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which releases on 30 April.