Viacom COO Ajit Andhare and one of the producers of the film OMG 2 has revealed to Pinkvilla how Akshay Kumar didn’t charge any money for the film. The man usually takes home more than Rs 100 crore for a film but this time, he wanted to keep the budget in control.

Andhare revealed, “The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn’t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film. We share a long history and understanding with him as a studio since OMG, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger and meaningful.”

Pankaj Tripathi on working with Akshay Kumar

In an interview with Firstpost, Tripathi revealed, ”

He was very involved as a producer. The first narration of this film was given to me by him. He knew the entire script by heart. He was very attached and only he can speak about a bold subject like this, he should be congratulated and appreciated for not only acting in the film but also producing it. He was the one who recommended my name toAmit Rai and I would like to thank him for that for making me a part of this film.”

On comparisons with Paresh Rawal

I never think like that and I haven’t even seen the first Oh My God. This was an original film for me, also, why make comparisons. Paresh Bhai is a great actor, he’s the chairman of National School Drama and I’m his student. He’s my senior in every regard so any comparisons between the two of us can never happen. This was a fresh and original subject for us to be a part of.