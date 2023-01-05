Superstar Akshay Kumar having too many projects in his kitty is nothing new to the world. While movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu didn’t bring much success to the actor, Akshay is gearing up to entertain the world with OMG 2, Selfiee, and Capsule Gill. At the time when the star suffered an underwhelming year in 2022, his fans are desperately waiting to enjoy his upcoming movies. However, Akshay might entertain you with one less project. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent Hindustan Times report, Akshay has walked out of Aanand L Rai’s much-anticipated film Gorkha. It must be noted that the movie, which is reportedly based on the heroics of Major General Ian Cardozo in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was announced in 2021 by Aanand L Rai productions. Now, after more than a year fans have been quizzing the star about an update, as they were wondering if the project has been put on the back burner.

Amidst all the guessing game around the project, reports of Akshay backing out have come forth. Reportedly, Akshay took this decision after several questions were being raised about the authenticity of the film’s story. Citing a source, the report revealed that major questions were raised on the version of the movie’s story by some of the veterans from Major General Cardozo’s unit. Therefore, Akshay, who has a deep respect for the armed forces didn’t want himself to be associated with a project that was being doubted. Hindustan Times quotes a source as saying, “Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events. Akshay has the utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to be associated with a story that may have a shadow of a doubt.”

For the unversed, the story about Major General Cardozo has been inspired by his bravery. After stepping on a landmine during the 71 war, Major General Cardozo is said to have amputated his own leg with a khukri.

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Earlier, when makers dropped the poster of the movie, a former Gorkha officer found an error in the same and quoted the tweet to point to the same. Akshay responded by saying that he is thankful that mistakes have been pointed out and the makers will take this up with utmost care. The officer wrote, “Dear Akshay Kumar ji, as an ex-Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from the inner side of the blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks.”

Akshay responded by writing, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.”

Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2021



It must be noted that last year when it was asked about the project Aanand L Rai revealed that they are still working on the project, and it will go on floors once the script is locked.

