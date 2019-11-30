Akshay Kumar announces upcoming horror thriller titled Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay Kumar has announced his upcoming production venture titled Durgavati, which will feature Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. While Kumar will be the presenter of the film under his banner, Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) has also come on board as presenter.

Durgavati will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia and will be helmed by Ashok. The shoot of the film will start next year in mid-January.

Akshay and Bhumi both made the announcement on social media.

Check out the announcements

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. The film is scheduled to go on the floors in mid-January next year. While sharing the news, Bhumi said that she had been eagerly waiting o share the news of Durgavati with the world.

Akshay himself has a packed schedule with his acting ventures which include biggies such as Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom, where the actor will be seen in the lead role.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 12:15:08 IST