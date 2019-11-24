Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh's character posters released

The makers of Good Newwz have shared character posters of their upcoming film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The posters include each character's introduction in a medical report format.

Check out all the posters here

Kumar took to Instagram to share his introductory poster as a medical report of his character Varun Batra.

Khan's character Deepti Batra is introduced as the most 'fierce bearer of Good Newwz.' "The treatment prescribed for her disease is 'Meditation'. However, the treatment comes with comic guideline - "Bina Kisi Disturbance Ke If Possible" (Without any disturbance if possible).

Dosanjh's poster comes along with a still from the film with the actor wearing a maroon jacket over a yellow tee and a matching turban. The report prescribes him a treatment named - 'Logon ko thodi space do! (antariksh wala nahi yaar)'.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz trailer shows a goof-up during the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process between two couples.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan will be seen together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

The film is jointly backed by Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions and Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films. Initially supposed to release in July this year, the film was moved to 6 September. However, the film is now scheduled to release during the Christmas season on 27 December.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 14:06:19 IST