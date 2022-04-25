Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with a prayer and coconut breaking.

On Monday, superstar Akshay Kumar announced that filming on his next film, a Hindi remake of Tamil classic Soorarai Pottru, has begun.

Sudha Kongara, who also directed the Suriya-starrer original, which aired on Prime Video in November 2020, will direct the remake. Akshay took to Twitter to announce the start of the shoot, as well as to solicit his fans for suggestions for the project's title.

"With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes," the actor wrote alongside a video from the set with co-actor Radhika Madan and Kongra.

Soorarai Pottru focused on Nedumaaran Rajangam, also known as Maara, who sets out to make the average man fly while also taking on the world's most capital-intensive industry with the support of his family, friends, and sheer willpower. It was partly inspired by incidents in the life of Captain G R Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian will be partnering on the Hindi film

Akshay also tagged Capt Gopinath, Malhotra, Suriya and Jyothika in his post.

The Hindi remake was announced last year in July.

