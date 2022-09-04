Director Suneel Darshan was making the film with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra when the former had to leave the project midway. The filmmaker has now shared the title song that never came out.

Remember Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu’s sublime love story titled Barsaat that came out in 2005? The title song was a hoot back then and could be the romantic ballad for a lot of doting and domesticated couples 17 years later. Nadeem-Shravan and Sameer were at the top of their game when music was as crucial to a story as everything else. For all of those unaware, director Suneel Darshan was previously making the film with Akshay Kumar.

And the filmmaker has now shared the title song of the film that has Chopra and Kumar embracing their love for each amid heavy rainfall that only adds sensuality to an already intimate number.

Darshan, in an Instagram post, revealed recently how Akshay had to leave the film to sort out family issues and that’s when Bobby Deol came into the picture. Barsaat could’ve been Akshay and Priyanka’s fifth film together in a span of mere 2 years. They starred together in films like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, and Waqt. Bobby and Priyanka have acted in films like Kismat, Barsaat, Chamku, and Dostana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suneel Darshan (@suneeldarshan)

Barsaat released on 19th August, 2005 and was the story of a man who falls in love and gets married to a girl who’s a childhood friend, travels to the States for work, falls in love again with his boss’ daughter, comes back to India and asks his wife for divorce. But as is the case with most Hindi films, it all ends on a happy note. The film was a critical and commercial failure.

