Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘The Great Indian Rescue‘ will finally release on October 5, 2023. The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission. This shall be the lead pair’s second outing together after the 2019 Kesari.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The drama was earlier tentatively titled Capsule Gill. It also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

A source close to the film shared last year that, “The actors are currently shooting for the film in the United Kingdom at the picturesque locations of York and Salby. Their working hours are quite hectic as the team wants to complete the schedule on time with shooting going on for about 10-15 hours everyday.”

The source further adds, “The film is about a real-life incident wherein an engineer Jaswant Gill saved many lives in a West Bengal Coal mine. The film’s ensemble cast consists of actors like Akshay Kumar, Parineeta Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra. Capsule Gill is a performance-oriented film and will show many from the ensemble in a new light! The film will also be wrapping the first schedule of the mega budgeted project soon.”

