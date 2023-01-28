Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi all set to recreate the iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari for Selfiee; track out tomorrow

Days after releasing the official trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee, makers are now gearing up to launch the first song from the film and it is none other than the remake of Akshay Kumar’s iconic number ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Notably, this seems to be Bollywood’s yet another attempt at creating a remake of the old hit song from the 1994 film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari that originally featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, taking to social media, makers have shared a poster of the song further announcing that its teaser will be out on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

The poster features both Akshay and Emraan in a dapper party look standing against a shiny and shimmery backdrop. With an interesting caption that read, “Get ready to light up the dance floor with an iconic hit and relive the nostalgia #MainKhiladi Teaser comes out tomorrow”, the Ram Setu actor shared the news on his Instagram handle.

As soon as the post was shared, fans got excited and shared their reactions in the comment section. While many expressed their excitement for the song, some already called it a ‘hit’ and ‘blockbuster’.

Earlier, the trailer also gave a few glimpses of the song showing the two inside a disco in the same shimmery outfits. The song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ came as the icing on the cake! The song also features actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Selfiee trailer

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee revolves around the story of a father-son duo who are the biggest fans of superstar Vijay Kumar (played by Akshay Kumar) and want to click a selfie with them, however, end up getting into a feud with the superstar.

The film has a mix of emotions and will definitely take you on a roller-coaster ride. While the trailer has already been released, the film will hit theatres on 24 February 2023.

